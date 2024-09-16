 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Swedish...

Swedish Volvo to start construction of plant in Mexico in October

Monday, 16 September 2024 10:22:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Swedish heavy-duty truck manufacturer Volvo announced that it will begin construction of its new $700 million plant to manufacture heavy trucks in the northern city of Ciénega de Flores, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, on October 15.

“Save the date - Volvo Group invites you to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at our new heavy duty truck assembly plant in Monterrey, Mexico,” the company informed some media outlets in Mexico.

On August 26, the company announced the amount of the investment to produce vehicles of the Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks brands for the United States and Canada markets, and the Mack brand for Mexico and Latin America.

Production is expected to begin in 2026. Last month, the company began negotiations with auto parts producers.

The new plant will be built in Ciénega de Flores, located 68 miles northeast of the northern cities of Saltillo, the home of Freightliner, the largest producer of heavy trucks in Mexico, and 16 miles northeast of the city of General de Escobedo, the home of Navistar International Corporation, the second largest producer of heavy trucks in Mexico.

Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), viewed by SteelOrbis, shows that in 2023 Mexico was the world's fifth largest producer of heavy trucks in the world with a global share of 6 percent, surpassed by the United States (9 percent), India (9 percent), Japan (13 percent) and China (44 percent).

There are 12 companies producing heavy vehicles (trucks and buses) in Mexico: Freightliner, International Truck, Kenworth, Mercedes-Benz Buses, Isuzu, Foton, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, Volvo Buses, Hino, Dina, MAN and Shacman (Shaanxi Automobile Group).

Volvo has a bus plant in Tultitlán, in the central state of Mexico. That city is located 26 miles from Mexico City, the country's largest market. In 2023, of the nearly 223,000 heavy vehicles manufactured in Mexico, Volvo Buses only contributed 0.5 percent of the total.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Primetals to upgrade caster of Mexico’s TYASA for production of automotive grades

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports rise in July

28 Aug | Steel News

Swedish Volvo to invest $700 million in new production plant in Mexico

27 Aug | Steel News

Stellantis invested $1.6 billion to produce electric vehicles in Mexico

22 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow down 0.4 percent in June to $22.89 billion

20 Aug | Steel News

Blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico plummets steel production by 60 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

Mexican AHMSA recognizes the bankruptcy of the company due to insolvency

12 Aug | Steel News

Production of heavy trucks in Mexico up 20.9 percent in July

12 Aug | Steel News

AMDA sees 1.49 million vehicles in sales by 2024

07 Aug | Steel News

Production of auto parts in Mexico posts a new historical record of $11.0 billion in May

07 Aug | Steel News