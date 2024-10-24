Sweden’s SSAB to contribute to construction of world’s first concept green building

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced its collaboration with Finland-based high-quality modular building manufacturer Parmaco for the construction of the world’s first concept building made of sustainable steel.

Accordingly, SSAB will supply its fossil-free steel produced with iron ore using HYBRIT® technology to Parmaco in order for the latter to use it throughout the entire structure during the construction. The Finnish company plans to begin construction in the beginning of 2025, with completion planned within the same year. Also, it will set an example to show the possibility of meeting the growing demand for urban development without contributing to climate change.