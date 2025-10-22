Sweden's SSAB commissions ABB to provide electrification for new green steel mill

Global technology company ABB has secured a landmark contract from Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB to provide the complete electrical infrastructure for its upcoming fossil-free steel mill in Luleå, Sweden. This project marks one of the most significant steps in Europe’s decarbonization of steelmaking, aligning with SSAB’s goal to eliminate fossil fuels from production and achieve near-zero emissions by 2029.

A cornerstone in SSAB’s green transformation

ABB’s new contract covers the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of all main power distribution systems at SSAB’s new fossil-free mini-mill in Luleå. The facility will replace the company’s existing steelmaking operations and is scheduled to begin production of fossil-free steel by the end of 2029. Once operational, the site will cut carbon emissions by 2.8 million mt annually, representing a 90 percent reduction compared to current operations, equivalent to seven percent of Sweden’s total carbon reduction target.

Technical scope and electrification plan

Between 2025 and 2028, ABB will deliver a fully integrated power infrastructure designed to meet the demands of electric arc furnace operations, the energy-intensive core of fossil-free steel production.

The project scope includes comprehensive electrical design services, medium and low voltage systems and distribution transformers, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and backup systems, automation power control and monitoring systems and DC distribution for auxiliary systems.

ABB will serve as the single-source supplier, managing all aspects of design and commissioning to ensure a stable and efficient power supply across the new steelmaking complex.

“ABB has been a key partner for decades,” said Carl Orrling, chief technology officer and head of transformation office at SSAB, adding, “The new technology will lower costs, shorten lead times, and eliminate most of our carbon emissions in Luleå.”