Sweden’s Stegra expands Port of Luleå logistics hub to support Boden steel mill

Sweden-based Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, has announced that it has broken ground on a major logistics facility at the Port of Luleå, solidifying the port’s role as the central hub for transporting raw materials and products to and from the new Boden steel mill. The project marks a milestone in northern Sweden’s industrial transformation.

75,000 m² logistics hub underway

In July 2025, Stegra and the Port of Luleå signed agreements covering both a logistics solution and a long-term lease for a 75,000 m² area. This space will host a modern transport and storage facility handling key steel industry inputs such as scrap metal, iron ore pellets, hot briquetted iron and industrial by-products.

Stegra is investing directly in infrastructure for transshipment and storage, ensuring efficient cargo flows to Boden’s green steel production.

A strategic node for Sweden’s industrial transition

The expansion of the Port of Luleå is one of Sweden’s largest ongoing infrastructure projects and expected to quadruple cargo capacity, ship traffic and handling capabilities for new types of goods.