Sweden’s Ovako to cut steelmaking carbon emissions with new hydrogen plant

Monday, 14 November 2022 14:07:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Sweden-based steelmaker Ovako has announced that it has received an environmental permit from the Land and Environmental Court in Östersund to construct the country’s largest electrolyzer in Hofors for the production of fossil-free hydrogen.

The hydrogen plant, which will enable a significant reduction in carbon emissions from the heating of steel, will be put into operation before the summer of 2023.

The new hydrogen plant will make the company the first in the world to heat steel with hydrogen prior to rolling and this is the next major step towards carbon-neutral steel production by replacing liquefied petroleum gas with fossil-free hydrogen.