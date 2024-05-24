Sweden’s H2 Green Steel to supply green steel to Lindab

Friday, 24 May 2024 14:23:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced it has inked a seven-year deal with Lindab, a local ventilation solutions provider to the construction sector, for the supply of its carbon-reduced steel.

Within the scope of the deal, H2 Green Steel will provide 159,000 mt of green steel to the company over seven years, with deliveries scheduled to start from 2026. The collaboration will allow Lindab to cut its carbon emissions significantly in its materials supply chain.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Swedish steelmaker had made similar deals with well-known companies such as Porsche, Volvo Group and Scania in order to help them achieve their decarbonization targets. H2 Green Steel is currently building the world’s first large-scale green steel plant in Boden, Sweden.