Sweden’s H2 Green Steel rebrands as Stegra

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has changed its name to “Stegra”. The company noted that Stegra is a Swedish word which means ‘to elevate’.

According to the announcement, the rebranding comes with the company’s reshaped purpose to be the accelerator of decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries. Stegra stated that over the long term it will explore the potential for growth, leveraging the green hydrogen, green iron and green steel segments and making use of the plant being built in Boden.

The company is currently constructing a large-scale green steel plant in Boden, which will consist of one electrolyzer with a capacity of 690 MW, a direct reduction plant, two electric arc furnaces, and cold rolling and finishing facilities. The new plant, with an annual green steel production capacity of 2.4 million mt, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.