SunCoke Energy reports $5 million net loss for Q4

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:57:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

SunCoke Energy, Inc. today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. For the fourth quarter, the company reported $310.1 million in sales and a net loss of $5 million, compared to Q4 2019 sales of $397.2 million and a net loss of $1.4 million.

For the full year 2020, the company reported $1.33 billion in sales and a net income of $3.7 million, compared to net sales of $1.60 billion in 2019 and a net loss of $152.3 million.

In the domestic coke segment, Q4 sales totaled $289.6 million with a total sales volume of 880,000 tons, compared to Q4 2019 sales of $373.3 million and sales volume of 1.08 million tons. For the full-year 2020, sales totaled $1.27 billion and sales volume totaled 3.79 million tons, compared to full-year 2019 sales of $1.49 billion and sales volume of 4.17 million tons.

In the Brazil coke segment, revenues totaled $8.8 million in Q4, compared to $9.1 million in Q4 2019. For the full-year 2020, revenues totaled $31.6 million, compared to $38.4 million in the full-year 2019. The company said the decrease in revenues was driven by lower volumes and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency.

As for the company’s 2021 guidance, SunCoke said it expects domestic coke production to be approximately 4.1 million tons, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215 million to $230 million. The company said expectations are based on its domestic coke plants running at full capacity with uncontracted capacity filled by export sales and foundry coke sales, along with an assumption of higher volumes at logistics facilities.