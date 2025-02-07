Sülzle Stahlpartner to supply green rebar for metro construction in Germany

German steel distributor Sülzle Stahlpartner has introduced its green rebar under the brand “STOOX” produced with an electrical arc furnace (EAF) using scrap.

Introduced in three different versions, the brand in question is expected to meet different demands of customers as well as to contribute to the circular economy. Architects, investors, structural engineers, construction companies and precast plants have the chance to implement the best version suitable for their needs.

In the meantime, Sülzle Stahlpartner will supply its green rebar for the construction of the U5 metro line in Hamburg with the aim of reducing carbon emissions by 70 percent.