﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SUEK urges government to support coal business

Friday, 14 October 2022 17:00:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Having faced serious challenges while doing business after the introduction of Western sanctions, Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK), Russia's largest coal producing corporation, has continued to search for ways to facilitate its business conditions. In particular, during the International Coal Forum "Coal Industry: New Realities", which was held in Kuzbass, the company has placed a strong emphasis on the consequences of sanctions and has appealed to the country's government to provide any guarantees towards the maintenance of export volumes in 2023 year. “In order to maintain the profitability of enterprises in Kuzbass and other coal-mining regions of Siberia that produce high-quality products, government decisions are highly required in the field of logistics, export support and engineering,” Maksim Basov, CEO of SUEK stated. “Without a significant reduction in costs, it is impossible to maintain production and export volumes, and social stability in coal-mining regions depends on these parameters,” he added.

Although certain developments have been unfolded, in particular the modernization of the Eastern polygon of Russian Railways and the implemented program of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for import substitution of critical equipment for the industry, the positions of Russian coking coal suppliers in the export destinations have remained severely affected. Specifically, in order to secure an order the company is forced to give a discount of 50 percent and above compared to the similar products from Australia. “We started a “turn to the East” in advance - we invested in the growth of capacity of our Far Eastern ports and mining enterprises, primarily the Daltransugol terminal in Vanino, a coal mine and a processing plant in the Khabarovsk Territory,” Maxim Basov noted.

In 2021, the company produced 102.5 million mt of coal, SteelOrbis has learned. Meanwhile, in the 2021 year, the company's shipments of coal abroad amounted to 54.5 million mt, up one percent year on year, while sales to the domestic market increased by seven percent year on year, to 63 million mt.


Tags: Russia CIS Mining 

Similar articles

Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

19 Aug | Steel News

Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mine suffers earthquake-related accident

05 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s Metalloinvest sees slight rise in iron ore output in 2021

27 Jan | Steel News

Mechel to spend RUB 8 billion on new mining equipment next year

28 Dec | Steel News

Mechel’s output and sales down in Jan-Sept

18 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel one step closer to self-sufficiency in iron ore

13 Sep | Steel News

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in H1

29 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales to be boosted by favorable global conditions in Q3

14 Jul | Steel News

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

Mechel launches new production area at Sibirginskaya coal mine

05 Apr | Steel News