Monday, 21 September 2020 23:33:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Sudeste Port, a joint venture between Mubadala and Trafigura, reported increased shipments of iron ore and pellet products in August.

The port said iron ore and pellets shipments in August reached a combined 3.01 million mt, 22.9 percent up, year-over-year. Individually, iron ore shipments in August totaled 2.95 million mt. Pellet shipments in August reached 60,511 mt.

Usiminas and CSN were among the companies using the Sudeste Port in August.