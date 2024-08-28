Subsidiary of Russia’s MMK to commission first stage of new roll shop in 2025

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that its group company Magnitogorsk Rolling Rolls Plant (MZPV) is continuing the construction of its new roll shop, entailing an investment of about RUB 12 billion ($131.22 million) and that the first production is scheduled for 2025.

Accordingly, having a production capacity of 12,000 mt, the new roll shop will produce steel support rolls for hot rolling mills 2000 and 2500 and work rolls for hot rolling mill 5000. This way, MZPV will be able to meet MMK’s needs as well as the demand from other producers. Following the commencement of the new roll shop, the total production capacity of MZPV will increase to 33,000 mt per year.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.