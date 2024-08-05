 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s MMK to build new foundry and forging shop to reduce imports

Monday, 05 August 2024 12:23:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that its group company Mekhanoremontny Kompleks, which specializes in equipment manufacturing, will invest over RUB 14 billion ($164.51 million) to build a new foundry and forging shop.

Having a production capacity of about 24,000 mt per year, the new shop will focus on producing engineering products for Russia and the other CIS countries, with the aim of substituting imports. Moreover, the shop will produce forged work rolls for cold rolling mills, forged support rolls for cold and hot rolling mills, large-sized forgings with an ingot weight of up to 120 mt, supplying products to the domestic steel industry and reducing imports of forged rolls to 30 percent from 80 percent.

The construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments MMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s MMK implements largest project in its history to cut dust emissions

29 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s MMK begins production with new coke battery

23 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s MMK completes upgrade of its BF No. 2

20 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s new sinter plant to help reduce pig iron production cost

21 May | Steel News

MMK to reduce delivery time to Turkey with new railway route

08 Aug | Steel News

MMK reconstructs BF No. 1 to reduce environmental impact

13 Jul | Steel News

MMK and Coskunoz Alabuga launch new steel service center in Tatarstan

16 May | Steel News

SMS to revamp MMK’s hot strip mill 2500 in Magnitogorsk

27 Mar | Steel News

SMS to supply equipment for reconstruction of MMK’s mill 2500

15 Feb | Steel News

MMK starts construction of new sinter plant No. 5 in Magnitogorsk

18 Jan | Steel News