Russia’s MMK to begin production of equipment for steelmaking and mining

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that its group company Mekhanoremontny Kompleks, which specializes in equipment manufacturing, is continuing its investments in the construction of a machine building workshop. According to MMK, the total cost of the investment will exceed RUB 5 billion ($54.42 million).

The new workshop, which will have a capacity of 10,000 units per year, will produce heavy engineering equipment, primarily focusing on the production of metallurgical, mining, processing, lifting and transport equipment.

Currently, the company is dismantling old buildings on the project site. The foundation will be laid by the end of this month and then structures will begin to be installed. The workshop is scheduled for start-up in the last quarter of next year.