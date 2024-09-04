Russia’s MMK to invest over RUB 20 billion in environmental protection

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced it is continuing its investments in environmental protection measures and that it will allocate RUB 20.15 billion ($227.68 million) for these measures this year.

Accordingly, the company will spend over RUB 5.8 billion ($65.54 million) to construct coke battery complex No. 12 in order to replace its five older coke batteries, reducing its carbon emissions by 11,350 mt per year. Moreover, over RUB 11.4 billion ($128.81 million) will be invested in the installation of dust suppression systems in different production lines and in the modernization of sintering machines and gas cleaning units in the crushing and roasting shop.

In addition, MMK will allocate RUB 2.5 billion ($28.25 million) for water protection measures. In particular, the pickling baths in the sheet rolling shop No. 5 will be upgraded.

Also, the company plans to process 9 million mt of slag and to use over 1.6 million of slag in steel production.