Strike by Indian port worker trade unions called off

The indefinite strike called by trade unions at Indian ports has been called off following successful negotiations on wage revision, government sources said on Friday, August 30.

The agreement signed between the trade unions of port workers and port operators averted further issues in an already-strained global supply chain, which is struggling with higher freight costs and congestion at major Asian and European ports.

The workers’ unions agreed to an 8.5 percent increase in wages over a period of five years, against union demand for a 10.6 percent increase, the sources said.

India’s shipping ministry formed a bipartite wage negotiation committee in March 2021, and the workers submitted their demands six months later, ahead of the expiration of the previous settlement in December of that year, but no agreement was concluded until now.

The trade unions had called for an indefinite strike from August 29.