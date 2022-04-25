Strike at Brazil’s CSN expected to end this week

Monday, 25 April 2022 22:05:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN has reportedly submitted a proposal to union representatives in a new attempt to end the current strike at the company.

The proposal, submitted during a meeting on April 22, will be put up to vote by workers on April 27. According to local press, the proposal has “real chances” of approval.

In addition to side benefits, the company is offering salary increases in the range of 8 percent to 11 percent, with the higher increase destined to the lower salaries. This is the third proposal by CSN during the current round of negotiations.