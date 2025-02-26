 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.1% in mid-February

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 09:54:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On February 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.73 million mt, up 1.33 million mt or 14.1 percent compared to February 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of February 20, domestic inventories of HRC increased by 16.9 percent, while inventories of CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 19.9 percent, 9.9 percent, 26.5 percent and 15.7 percent, respectively, all compared to February 10.


