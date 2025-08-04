 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.3 percent in late July 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 09:34:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.85 million mt, increasing by 1.3 percent compared to July 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of July 31, domestic inventories of HRC and CRC decreased by 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, inventories of medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar rose by 1.0 percent, 3.1 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to July 20.


