Steel production in Argentina increases in August

The Argentina chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), informed that the country’s crude steel production has reached 346,900 mt in August, against 313,900 mt in July.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 2.9 percent to 171,400 mt, the production of CRC increased by 1.7 percent to 96,200 mt and the production of long products increased by 31.2 percent to 153,000 mt.

When compared to August 2023, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 17.8 percent, HRC production declining by 18.2 percent, CRC production declining by 12.3 percent and long products production declining by 18.8 percent.

According to the AA, the civil construction sector of the country faced a three percent decline from July to August, after an increase of 25.9 percent from June to July.

The automotive industry performance increased by 16 percent from July to August, while perspectives for the agriculture machinery sector remain positive.

In the energy sector, perspectives remain positive, while the domestic appliances sector remain showing incipient signs of recovery, but with perspectives of increasing sales with the return of credit lines accessible to individuals.

Argentina remains facing a high level of inflation, estimated at 236.7 percent accumulated during the twelve months to August.

In the positive side, Argentina registered in August the eight consecutive month of fiscal surplus, paving the way for the effective control of country’s inflation.