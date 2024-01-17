Steel employment in Mexico up 2.3 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 00:35:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Formal employment in the steel industry in Mexico increased 2.3 percent in December, year-over-year, totaling 141,093 workers. Jalisco, headquarters of one of the Simec companies, and Michoacán, headquarters of ArcelorMittal, stood out, with employment at an all-time high, according to SteelOrbis analysis of official data.

Employment generation in the industry registered the 33rd consecutive annual increase. During the pandemic period, employment decreased for 14 months, from February 2020 to March 2021.

In December, Jalisco stood out, the sixth state with the highest formal employment in the industry with 7,799 workers, 9.1 percent or 652 more workers compared to the same month in 2022. Also Michoacán with 5,733 workers, 5.0 percent or 275 more workers. These two entities recorded historical highs in hiring.

In other entities, Nuevo León with companies such as Ternium, Ladesa; the unit in Mexico of Signode Industrial Group, and the Mexican AB Tube (Maquilacero) and Zincacero of Grupo Villacero, just to mention a few companies, remained the state with the largest employed personnel with 28,669 workers, 3.6 percent or 984 more workers; That amount represented 20.3 percent of the total.

Coahuila, the main headquarters of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), paralyzed by insolvency since the beginning of last year, lost 5.3 percent or 1,061 jobs, totaling 18,904 workers. That entity contributes 13.4 percent of the total.

The information corresponds to the Basic Metals Industry, which has accumulated 33 consecutive months with annual growth, according to the records of the social security institute (IMSS), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

According to official data, the basic metal industries are made up of five industries: 1) Basic iron and steel industry, 2) Manufacturing of iron and steel products, 3) Basic aluminum industry, 4) Non-ferrous metal industries (copper and precious metals) and 5) Casting molding of metal parts.

In December, the steel industry in Mexico contributed 2.36 percent of total manufacturing employment (5.97 million workers) and 0.64 percent of total formal employment in Mexico, which totaled 22.02 million workers.