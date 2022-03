Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:34:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German power company Steag has announced that it will supply green hydrogen to Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s Duisburg plant.

Steag is working on a feasibility study for the construction for a water electrolysis plant with a capacity of up to 500 MW at its Walsum plant. The plant will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to the nearby steel mill of Thyssenkrupp. If an investment decision is made in the spring of 2023, commercial operation of the plant is conceivable in early 2025.