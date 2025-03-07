SSAB’s new EAF in Oxelösund to shorten lead times

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB had announced the replacement of the blast furnaces at its Oxelösund plant, Sweden, with an electric arc furnace and related raw material handling systems, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The Oxelösund plant will be the first step in SSAB’s transition to green steel in its entire Nordic production network, while the company aims to activate the electric arc furnace by the end of 2026.

“The change in Oxelösund is great news not only for the environment but also for our customers. An electric arc furnace means we will be able to deliver large volumes of SSAB Zero™ to our main European markets with much shorter lead times than today. SSAB Zero™ is made using recycled steel and fossil-free energy, resulting in steel with virtually zero fossil carbon emissions,” explained Thomas Hörnfeldt, vice president of the sustainable business department at SSAB.

Aside from the Oxelösund plant, SSAB has plans for the transformation of its Luleå site in Sweden and its Raahe plant in Finland.