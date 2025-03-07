 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SSAB’s...

SSAB’s new EAF in Oxelösund to shorten lead times

Friday, 07 March 2025 15:42:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB had announced the replacement of the blast furnaces at its Oxelösund plant, Sweden, with an electric arc furnace and related raw material handling systems, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The Oxelösund plant will be the first step in SSAB’s transition to green steel in its entire Nordic production network, while the company aims to activate the electric arc furnace by the end of 2026.

“The change in Oxelösund is great news not only for the environment but also for our customers. An electric arc furnace means we will be able to deliver large volumes of SSAB Zero™ to our main European markets with much shorter lead times than today. SSAB Zero™ is made using recycled steel and fossil-free energy, resulting in steel with virtually zero fossil carbon emissions,” explained Thomas Hörnfeldt, vice president of the sustainable business department at SSAB.

Aside from the Oxelösund plant, SSAB has plans for the transformation of its Luleå site in Sweden and its Raahe plant in Finland.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking SSAB 

Similar articles

SSAB completes hydrogen storage pilot project using HYBRIT technology

03 Mar | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB granted environmental approval for EAF project at Luleå

20 Dec | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB partners with Stena Metall for scrap supply

13 Dec | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB receives funding from EU to accelerate decarbonization efforts

06 Dec | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel for automotive components

05 Dec | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to Amazon

26 Nov | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel for shipbuilding

15 Nov | Steel News

SSAB reports lower net profit for Q3 amid weak European market

30 Oct | Steel News

EC greenlights Swedish state aid for SSAB’s decarbonization plan

22 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s AFRY to provide engineering services for SSAB’s mini-mill project

10 Oct | Steel News