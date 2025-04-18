Spain’s Transmesa to invest €15 million in new stainless tube line

According to local media reports, Spain-based steelmaker Transmesa has invested €15 million to install a new stainless tube production line oriented at the hybrid and hydrogen vehicle markets at its Sant Ramon plant. For the new line that is expected to be operational in the coming months, Transmesa has added new equipment and warehouses at its Sant Ramon plant on a surface area exceeding 22,000 square meters.

The new production line will allow Transmesa to expand its product portfolio and complement the carbon steel tubes produced until now. Stainless tubes will be primarily used for hydrogen and methane gas engines for hybrid vehicles and railway machinery, as well as for semiconductor production facilities that use gases and fluids.

Transmesa expects its revenue to increase by 33.0 percent to €80 million with the introduction of stainless tube sales.