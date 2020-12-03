Southern GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 3.9% in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 03 December 2020 15:01:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, the output of iron ore concentrate mined by Ukraine-based Southern Mining and Processing Plant (Southern GOK) totaled 11,734 million mt, rising by 3.9 percent year on year, according to the official information from the company. In the given period, the company did not produce any iron ore agglomerate.

In November alone, the company mined 1.008 million mt of iron ore concentrate, up 6.2 percent year on year and up 5.7 percent month on month, SteelOrbis has learned.