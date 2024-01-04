﻿
Ukraine’s Sukha Balka produces 931,000 mt of iron ore at restarted Frunze mine in 2023

Thursday, 04 January 2024 15:10:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it produced 931,000 mt of commercial iron ore at its Frunze mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region in 2023. The mine continues to operate despite numerous crises such as an energy crisis and the lack of water and of qualified personnel.

According to Vitaliy Bash, CEO of DCH Steel, in 2023 the mine operated in a mode of maximum resource conservation. The company repaired equipment at its sites and continued to implement its equipment modernization program.

In October last year, the company restarted production at the Frunze mine after almost a year of suspension due to Russian shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


