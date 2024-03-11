﻿
Ukraine’s Sukha Balka plans to ramp up iron ore output this year

Monday, 11 March 2024 14:26:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, plans to increase its commercial iron ore production by 20.0 percent this year, according to local media reports.

Even though its commercial iron ore output decreased to 941,000 mt last year from 1.47 million mt in 2022, due to the suspension of operations at the Frunze mine after Russia’s shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the company plans to ramp up its production to 1.13 million mt this year.

“However, the situation has improved since the second half of 2023, and in 2024 we plan to increase ore production and sales by 20 percent, as well as the volume of sinking and drilling operations. We have allocated funds for capital repairs, construction, and the purchase of new equipment. In particular, in March, it is planned to replace the mine osprey at the Yubileynaya mine,” Igor Piltek, chief engineer of the mine, stated.

Sukha Balka is an underground iron ore miner that operates the Yubileynaya and Frunze mines. DCH Group acquired Sukha Balka from Evraz Group back in May 2017.


