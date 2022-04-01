South Africa’s base metal export value up 31.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 01 April 2022 15:52:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in February this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.17 billion ($970.32 million), down 12.4 percent from January. In the January-February period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 31.5 percent year on year to ZAR 29.98 billion ($2.05 billion).

In February this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.73 billion ($529.39 million), rising by 14.5 percent from the previous month, while in the first two months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 22.4 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 14.47 billion ($990.72 million).