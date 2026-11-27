The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is expected to generate new demand for stainless steel, providing steelmakers with opportunities to diversify their product portfolios and enter emerging markets, according to discussions at the 2026 Stainless Steel Industry Development Seminar organized by the Stainless Steel Club of the Korea Iron & Steel Association (KOSA) on November 24 at the POSCO Center in Seoul.

The seminar brought together stainless steel producers, processors and end-users to assess changing market conditions, examine technological developments in major steel-consuming industries and identify new sources of demand.

AI data center expansion to open new markets for stainless steel

During his presentation, Kim Tae-wan of South Korean construction and engineering company POSCO A&C highlighted the growing potential for stainless steel applications in data centers, particularly in cooling systems and interior and exterior construction materials.

Kim noted that the increasing construction of large-scale data centers in coastal areas and the adoption of liquid cooling systems are creating new opportunities for corrosion-resistant stainless steel products. In coastal environments, exposure to moisture and salt can increase the corrosion rate of carbon steel by up to ten times.

While stainless steel has higher initial material costs than carbon steel, its use can reduce maintenance and equipment replacement costs and minimize operational disruptions. Kim identified grade 430 stainless steel as a cost-effective option for finishing materials, while grade 304 stainless steel is suitable for equipment systems due to its corrosion resistance, strength and processability.

According to market research company Grand View Research, the global data center market is projected to grow from $425.3 billion in 2026 to $902.2 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent.

Automotive and solar energy sectors offer additional growth opportunities

In addition to AI data centers, the seminar identified automotive components and agrivoltaic installations as promising areas for expanding stainless steel consumption.

Hyundai Kefico presented developments in stainless steel applications for automotive fuel system components, focusing on advanced surface treatment technologies aimed at improving product performance and durability. Meanwhile, Posol Innotech outlined its research and development activities regarding stainless steel foundation piles for agrivoltaic installations, which combine agricultural production with solar power generation.

Industry cooperation key to expanding stainless steel demand

Lee Ji-eun, chairwoman of KOSA's Stainless Steel Club and a POSCO executive, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between material suppliers, processors and end-users to translate the technical advantages of stainless steel into actual commercial demand.