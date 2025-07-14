 |  Login 
S. Korea issues final AD duties on CR stainless steel from Vietnam

Monday, 14 July 2025 15:11:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea has announced that it has decided to impose final antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel from Vietnam, ending the extension of provisional antidumping duties on the given products, which was applied in April to prepare for the gap between the end of the provisional duties and the date of imposition of the final duties.

The ministry found that the given products from Vietnam were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry. The final duties are at 18.81 percent for Yongjin Metal Technology Vietnam and 11.37 percent for other Vietnamese companies. The duties will be effective for five years as of July 11.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

