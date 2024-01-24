﻿
S. Korea ends AD duties on stainless steel bars from Japan, India and Spain

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 14:38:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has announced that the antidumping duties in the range of 3.51-15.39 percent on imports of stainless steel bars from Japan, India and Spain have expired as of January 22, 2024, as SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel and other domestic producers did not request any review. The duties initiated on July 30, 2004, were in force for almost 20 years.

In addition, as domestic producers have likewise not asked for a review of antidumping duties on imports of the given products from Taiwan and Italy, imposed on May 16, 2019, and ranging from 9.47 percent to 18.56 percent, the duties in question are scheduled to expire on May 16, 2024.

According to the MOTIE statement, South Korea’s imports of stainless steel bars from the abovementioned countries have steeply declined as a result of the antidumping duties imposed thus far.


