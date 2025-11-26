South Korea imposes five-year AD duties on Chinese steel plates

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea issued decree No. 1145 on November 24, announcing antidumping duties on Chinese-produced medium and heavy plates as well as hot rolled alloy steel heavy plates, for a period of five years. It stated that the measure followed the renewed investigation prompted by the material injury that the dumping of Chinese steel plates has inflicted on South Korean industry.

The scope of products subject to antidumping duties is as below: the thickness of Chinese-produced medium and heavy plates as well as hot rolled alloy steel heavy plates should be above 4.75 mm, while the width should be above 600 mm, not in coil or un-galvanized. The corresponding HS codes include 7208.51.1000, 7208.51.9000, 7208.52.1000, 7208.52.9000, 7225.40.9010, 7225.40.9091 and 7225.40.9099.

In addition, the following products manufactured to ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) specifications are excluded from this levy - SA516-70 (thickness above 134 mm), SA299 Grade B (thickness above 50 mm) and SA302 Grade category B and category C products.

Chinese steelmakers will be subject to antidumping duties at rates of 27.91 percent, 29.62 percent, 32.32 percent and 34.1 percent, depending on the specific enterprises.

For special steels (EN 10025-6 S890Q, S960QL specification) and wear-resistant plates (NM400, NM500) that simultaneously meet the technical requirements of - thickness ≥ 120 mm, width ≥ 2,600 mm, Brinell hardness HBW 370-550 and tensile strength ≥ 980 MPa, the applicable tariff rate is 0 percent.