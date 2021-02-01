﻿
South Africa's base metal export value down 11.3 percent in 2020

Monday, 01 February 2021
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in December last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.72 billion ($844.07 million), up 9.2 percent from November. In 2020, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof decreased by 11.3 percent year on year to ZAR 126.16 billion ($8.36 billion).

In December last year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 5.04 billion ($334.89 million), falling by 22.4 percent from the previous month, while in 2020 overall South African imports of base metals and articles thereof fell by 7.5 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 58.11 billion ($3.85 billion).


