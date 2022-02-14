﻿
S. African iron and steel output up 8.7 percent in December

Monday, 14 February 2022
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in December last year South Africa’s manufacturing output decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In December, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery decreased by 1.4 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 8.7 percent, while the production of structural metal products was down by 7.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In December last year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was down by 1.9 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa rose by 1.3 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in December last year decreased by 15.9 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 14.15 billion ($930.18 million).


