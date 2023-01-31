S. Africa’s Scaw Metals to expand product portfolio and capacity with new flat steel complex

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 13:49:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will provide mechanical and automation equipment, a new slab caster, a reheating furnace, a hot strip mill, and water-treatment plants, as well as a new FastArc EAF to South African steel producer Scaw Metals to make the latter’s new complex in Johannesburg a center of flat products in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Scaw Metals will expand its steel product portfolio and capacity with this new complex which is scheduled to be commenced by March 2024.

The new slab caster will annually produce up to 650,000 mt of prime quality slabs in various widths, while the hot strip mill will roll hot strip in various widths down to thicknesses ranging from 1.2-8.0 mm.

The reheating furnace will ensure high furnace flexibility at all throughputs, maximize energy efficiency, as well as reduce emissions and fuel consumption, while the new and modern EAF will efficiently melt scrap and direct reduced iron.