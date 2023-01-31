﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Africa’s Scaw Metals to expand product portfolio and capacity with new flat steel complex

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 13:49:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will provide mechanical and automation equipment, a new slab caster, a reheating furnace, a hot strip mill, and water-treatment plants, as well as a new FastArc EAF to South African steel producer Scaw Metals to make the latter’s new complex in Johannesburg a center of flat products in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Scaw Metals will expand its steel product portfolio and capacity with this new complex which is scheduled to be commenced by March 2024. 

The new slab caster will annually produce up to 650,000 mt of prime quality slabs in various widths, while the hot strip mill will roll hot strip in various widths down to thicknesses ranging from 1.2-8.0 mm. 

The reheating furnace will ensure high furnace flexibility at all throughputs, maximize energy efficiency, as well as reduce emissions and fuel consumption, while the new and modern EAF will efficiently melt scrap and direct reduced iron.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis S. Africa South Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Slab prices in Asia keep rising amid positive outlook in flats post-holidays

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

Brazilian export slab prices holds stable

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia on the rise, sustainability questionable

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Import HRC and slab currently in demand in Turkey

09 Dec | Flats and Slab

Slab market in Asia in worse condition than HRC, China slowly resumes imports

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Russia remains most aggressive steel slab offers and sales to Turkey  

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

SE Asian mills active in slab exports, imports in region focused on other cheap sources

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Export price for Brazilian slabs remain steady week-over-week

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia fall further amid sluggish demand and lower HRC prices

26 Oct | Flats and Slab

Iran’s steel output increases in first six months of Iranian year

18 Oct | Steel News