SMS Group opens new manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad to serve Indian steel market

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad, marking a further expansion of the company’s production footprint in India.

Facility scope and production capabilities

SMS Group stated that the new production site will manufacture machines and equipment for processing flat and long steel products, as well as forging technology. The facility has been designed to produce components weighing up to 125 tons and to assemble entire production lines.

According to the company, around 160 SMS employees, together with up to 400 contractors, will support operations at the new site, reinforcing SMS Group’s global quality manufacturing network.

India-focused manufacturing strategy

The company explained that the new 80,000-square-meter facility represents SMS Group’s second production plant in India, complementing its existing manufacturing site in Bhubaneswar, which has been operational since 2014.

SMS Group noted that, while the Bhubaneswar plant focuses on machinery and equipment for metallurgy and service, the Sanand facility broadens the company’s manufacturing scope. Together, the two locations form a complementary manufacturing ecosystem, improving efficiency and expanding product diversity within SMS Group’s portfolio.

Market outlook and management commentary

Commenting on the investment, Fabíola Fernandez, CFO and member of the executive board of SMS Group, stated that the new facility strengthens the company’s production base in India for plants and machinery and enhances its position as a supplier in the region.

She highlighted that India’s crude steel production currently stands at around 150 million mt per year and is expected to increase to 300 million mt in the coming years, adding that SMS Group aims to support local customers with advanced equipment and comprehensive service capabilities.