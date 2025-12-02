 |  Login 
India’s industrial output growth slumps to 0.4% in October, a 14-month low

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 11:45:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s industrial output growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slumped to 0.4 percent in October 2025, a 14-month low, according to data released by the ministry of program implementation and statistics on Tuesday, December 2.

The October output growth data compared with a four percent growth achieved in September 2025 and 3.5 percent in October 2024.

The data showed that infrastructure and construction goods grew 7.1 percent, followed by capital goods at 2.4 percent and intermediate goods at 0.9 percent.

However, primary goods contracted by 0.6 percent, consumer durables dipped 0.5 percent, and consumer non-durables fell by 4.4 percent in October 2025.


