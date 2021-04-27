﻿
English
India’s Orient Refractories planning to enter steel foundry business

Tuesday, 27 April 2021
       

India’s Orient Refractories Limited (ORL), the market leader in supplies of special refractories to local steel blast furnaces, is drawing up plans to enter the steel foundry segment, company sources said on Tuesday, April 27.

The sources said that, while details of the project and the location are still being assessed, the management has approved entry to the segment for special castings and forged steel products, demand for which is rising rapidly from key industries like automobiles, engineering, and plant and equipment manufacturing.

Also, to bolster its business vertical of providing systems and services to steel mills, ORL is setting up a research and development center at Bhiawadi in Rajasthan state, the official said.


