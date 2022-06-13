India’s industrial output up 7.1% in April, fastest in eight months

Monday, 13 June 2022 14:41:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s industrial production as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 7.1 percent in April this year, against 1.9 percent in March, according to data released by India’s ministry of statistics and program implementation on Monday, June 13.

The April growth in industrial production is the fastest in eight months, the ministry said.

The manufacturing sector recorded an output growth of 6.3 percent in April, mining sector output rose by 7.8 percent and electricity production increased by 11.8 percent, compared to March.