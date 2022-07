Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:54:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s industrial growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) surged by 19.6 percent year on year in May this year, compared to 7.1 percent in April, according to government data released on Thursday, July 14.

The manufacturing sector posted a growth of 20.6 percent in May, while power generation growth was 23.5 percent in May, compared to May 2021, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Indian government.