 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors grow at nine-month low in May

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 14:22:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The output of eight Indian ‘core infrastructure sectors’, which account for two-fifth of the country’s industrial output, expanded by 0.7 percent in May, the slowest in nine months, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce on Tuesday, June 24.

The Index of eight core industries measures the combined and individual output of key industries, which include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity.

Only three of the eight core industries, refinery products, steel and cement, reported a sequential rise in production during May, the ministry data showed.

Output of refinery products rose by 1.1 percent in May, compared to a 4.5 percent contraction in April. Steel output rose 6.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent in April. Cement production rose 9.2 percent in May, up from 6.3 percent in April.

Production in four sectors, crude oil (-1.8 percent), natural gas (-3.6 percent), fertilisers (-5.9 percent) and electricity (-5.8 percent), contracted in May, according to the ministry data.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Indian consortium of RFL and TWL wins forged wheel supply contract from IR

16 Mar | Steel News

India’s industrial production records 19.6% growth in May

14 Jul | Steel News

India’s industrial output up 7.1% in April, fastest in eight months

13 Jun | Steel News

Indian ‘core’ sector industries grow 8.4% in April, steel output growth contracts

02 Jun | Steel News

India’s industrial output index in Oct grows at slowest pace in eight months

13 Dec | Steel News

Indian steel mills cut output to maximize oxygen for medical purposes

28 Apr | Steel News

Indian government pauses its disinvestment from state-run steel mills

28 Apr | Steel News

India’s Orient Refractories planning to enter steel foundry business

27 Apr | Steel News

Goa-based Mandovi Pellets to resume production

27 Apr | Steel News

Indian pipe manufacturers seek temporary ban on steel exports

22 Apr | Steel News