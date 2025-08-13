 |  Login 
John Cockerill India bags $31 million supply contract from JSW JFE Steel

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 10:28:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

John Cockerill India Limited has bagged a $31 million contract from JSW JFE Steel Nasik Private Limited to undertake engineering, design, manufacturing and supply of equipment for tunnel furnaces, a company statement said on Wednesday, August 13.

The contract includes coil handling arrangements for installation at the Nasik facility and John Cockerill will also provide supervision for the erection and commissioning of the line to ensure achievement of contractual performance guarantees.

The project is slated to be completed by May 2027.

John Cockerill India Limited, a subsidiary of John Cockerill Industry, Belgium, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of reversible cold rolling mills and other steel processing equipment.

JSW JFE Steel Nasik Private Limited is a joint venture of India’s JSW Steel Limited and Japan’s JFE Steel formed for the production of electrical grade cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel. The joint venture has undertaken an expansion project to ramp up production at its Nasik facility in the western state of Maharashtra from 50,000 mt per year to 250,000 mt per year.


