Monday, 04 December 2023 20:56:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sinobras, the steel producer of the Aço Cearense group, announced the start of operations of its new rolling line in Marabá, in the northern state of Pará.

With investments estimated at $200 million, the plant’s production will increase from today’s 380,000 mt to 850,000 mt per year of rolled products.

The new line, which counts on a new electric substation, a 230kV transmission line and a scrap processing unit, will focus on the production of wire rod and rebar.