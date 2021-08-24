Shougang’s net profit up 556.25 percent in H1

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 12:08:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd. announced that in the first half of the current year it realized an operating revenue of RMB 63.378 billion ($9.8 billion), up 89.88 percent year on year, while registered a net profit of RMB 3.433 billion ($530 million) attributable to the shareholders of the listed company, up 556.25 percent year on year.

The company said that the increasing finished steel prices and rising selling volume of steel contributed to the rises in its net profit in the given period.