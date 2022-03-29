Shareholders at Usiminas nominate new CEO, propose Leite as chairman

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 22:20:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium Techint and Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC), the controlling shareholders at Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, have nominated Alberto Ono, the steelmaker’s vice-president of finance and investor relations, to be the company’s new CEO.

According to a document filing, five other people were also proposed to assume executive positions: Alberto Ono (CEO), Thiago Rodrigues (vice-president of finance investor relations), Americo Ferreira Neto (industrial vice-president), Gino Ritagliati (vice-president of corporate planning), Toshihiro Miyakoshi (vice-president of technology and quality), and Miguel Camejo (commercial vice-president).

Sergio Leite, who has been the CEO of Usiminas, was proposed as the chairman of Usiminas’ board of directors.

All names should be voted and approved by a board meeting set to take place on May 19, 2022. The Usiminas board of directors will have a two-year mandate.