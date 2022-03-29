﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shareholders at Usiminas nominate new CEO, propose Leite as chairman

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 22:20:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Ternium Techint and Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC), the controlling shareholders at Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, have nominated Alberto Ono, the steelmaker’s vice-president of finance and investor relations, to be the company’s new CEO.

According to a document filing, five other people were also proposed to assume executive positions: Alberto Ono (CEO), Thiago Rodrigues (vice-president of finance investor relations), Americo Ferreira Neto (industrial vice-president), Gino Ritagliati (vice-president of corporate planning), Toshihiro Miyakoshi (vice-president of technology and quality), and Miguel Camejo (commercial vice-president).

Sergio Leite, who has been the CEO of Usiminas, was proposed as the chairman of Usiminas’ board of directors.

All names should be voted and approved by a board meeting set to take place on May 19, 2022. The Usiminas board of directors will have a two-year mandate.


Tags: Brazil South America Usiminas 

Similar articles

02 Mar

Usiminas signs PPA agreement with Canadian Solar for solar energy
11 Feb

Usiminas eyes over $395 million in Capex spending in 2022
11 Feb

Usiminas sees net profit rise 30 percent in Q4 2021
26 Jan

Usiminas signs additive agreement term to reduce pollution at its Ipatinga mill
17 Jan

Usiminas resumes operations, returns dam to “zero” risk level
13 Jan

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4
12 Jan

Usiminas investing nearly $72 million in environmental projects in 2022-2024
10 Jan

Vale, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec halt iron ore operations amid intense rainfall
03 Dec

Usiminas’ iron ore subsidiary inaugurates plant using dry stacking system
01 Nov

Usiminas expects stable steel prices for Q4