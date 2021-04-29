﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shandong Steel’s net profit up sharply in Q1, optimistic for Q2

Thursday, 29 April 2021 12:05:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel (Shandong Steel) has issued its financial report for the first quarter this year, announcing that Shandong Steel Group realized an operating revenue of RMB 26.677 billion ($4.1 billion) in the given quarter, up 37.57 percent year on year, and a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company of RMB 617 million ($95.3 million), up 2,029.34 percent year on year.

Shandong Steel said it expects that its net profit for the second quarter will likely indicate a big year-on-year rise amid the increasing trend of finished steel prices.

$1 = RMB 6.4715


Tags: fin. Reports  China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Apr

Valin Steel’s net profit up 81.06 percent for Q1
27  Apr

Baosteel’s net profit surges by 248 percent in Q1
02  Apr

CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb
01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020
01  Apr

Valin Steel’s net profit up 46% in 2020, steel output up 10%