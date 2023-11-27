Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 26.67 billion in Jan-Oct

Monday, 27 November 2023 09:29:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded a gross loss of RMB 26.67 billion ($3.2 billion), up 37 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 394.64 billion ($48.2 billion) in the first nine months this year, up 0.5 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 40.22 billion ($5.65 billion), RMB 135.08 billion ($19 billion) and RMB 62.66 billion ($8.8 billion) in the January-October period, down 13.5 percent, down 0.1 percent and up 19.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 6.11542 trillion ($0.86 trillion), down 7.8 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.1159