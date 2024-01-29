﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 56.48 billion in 2023

Monday, 29 January 2024 11:12:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 56.48 billion ($7.95 billion), up 157.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 508.63 billion ($71.6 billion) in 2023, up 5.9 percent year on year.    

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 55.45 billion ($7.8 billion), RMB 190.31 billion ($26.8 billion) and RMB 89.38 billion ($12.6 billion) in 2023, up 6.7 percent, up 4.5 percent and up 22.0 percent year on year, respectively.   

In the given year, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 7.68583 trillion ($1.1 trillion), down 2.3 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the first 11 months of the year.     

$1 = RMB 7.1097


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe expects net profit to total RMB 353 million in 2023

26 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group produces 130.8 million mt of crude steel in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 40.04 billion in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 26.67 billion in Jan-Oct

27 Nov | Steel News

Baogang posts net profit of RMB 61.79 million in July-September

27 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 22.79 billion in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 11.76% in Jan-Sept, despite 5.5% rise in crude steel output

25 Oct | Steel News

Major Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 62.1 billion in Jan-Sept

24 Oct | Steel News

Shanxi Coking’s net profit down 40.93 percent in July-September

24 Oct | Steel News

Shanxi Coking’s coke sale revenues total RMB 1.399 billion in July-Sept

17 Oct | Steel News