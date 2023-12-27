Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profits total RMB 40.04 billion in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 11:51:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 40.04 billion ($5.6 billion), up 275.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 448.98 billion ($63.2 billion) in the first 11 months this year, up 2.9 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 48.71 billion ($6.9 billion), RMB 162.26 billion ($22.9 billion) and RMB 74.34 billion ($10.5 billion) in the January-November period, up 2.6 percent, up 3.0 percent and up 22.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 6.98228 trillion ($0.98 trillion), down 4.4 percent year on year, 3.4 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first ten months.

$1 = RMB 7.1002