Shandong Steel’s net profit up 385.46 percent in January-September

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:33:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel (Shandong Steel) issued its financial report for the first three quarters this year, announcing that Shandong Steel Group realized an operating revenue of RMB 87.29 billion ($13.7 billion) for the given period, up 36.56 percent year on year, and a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company of RMB 2.854 billion ($0.45 billion), up 385.46 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, the company realized an operating revenue of RMB 28.457 billion ($4.45 billion) for the given period, up 19.72 percent year on year, and a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company of RMB 752 million ($118 million), up 209.94 percent year on year.